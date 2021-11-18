CURRYVILLE, Mo. — A Curryville man was injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. 54.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Thomas J. Finnegan, 58, of Curryville, and a 2000 Peterbilt 379 driven by Russell H. Preston, 51, of Griggsville, Ill., were heading east at 3:25 p.m. on U.S. 54, east of Curryville. The patrol said when Finnegan braked, the front of the Peterbilt struck the rear of the Chevrolet.
Finnegan, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.