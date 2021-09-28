PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Curryville woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Dodge Durango driven by Shelbie L. Splain, 26, of Curryville, and a 2014 Volkswagen Touareg driven by Jama N. Mix, 39, of Vandalia, were heading west at 4:43 p.m. on U.S. 54 at West Cherry Street. Mix failed to see the Dodge slow to make a right turn, the patrol said, and the Volkswagen struck the rear of the Dodge, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a stop sign, utility pole and a house.
Splain, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.