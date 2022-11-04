MADISON, Mo. — One person was injured in a Thursday night deer-related crash east of Madison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Nissan Versa driven by Dallas A. Davidson, 32, of Salisbury, was heading west at 7:36 p.m. on U.S. 24, 1 mile east of Madison, when it struck a deer in the road.
A passenger, Tabitha D. Brumaugh, 25, of Salisbury, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University of Missouri Hospital with minor injuries.
Both Davidson and Brumaugh were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Madison Fire Department.