PALMYRA, Mo. — A teen was injured in a Saturday morning deer-related crash southwest of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old Palmyra female was heading north at 10:30 a.m. on Route U, 5 miles southwest of Palmyra. When the driver swerved to miss a deer in the road, the patrol said the Jeep traveled off the road, overturned and came to rest on its wheels.
The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Rural Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance and Marion County First Responders.