STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County is supporting Douglass Community Services’ efforts to find a more spacious location from which to operate.
Stephanie Cooper, administrator of DCS, met with the Marion County Commissioners during their Monday, April 12, meeting at the county courthouse in Palmyra to provide an update on DCS’ need to expand. Cooper explained that DCS has outgrown its current facility and needs a larger location.
Cooper reported that the city of Hannibal has already applied for a Community Development Block Grant for use on other items, and thus cannot submit an additional request.
Cooper asked if the commissioners would be willing to submit a CDBG application on DCS’ behalf. The commissioners agreed unanimously to submit a grant application on behalf of DCS.
In order to receive the grant a feasibility study must be conducted, according to Cooper. The commissioners unanimously approved spending up to $10,000 for the study. The commission will pay for the study with funds it is receiving through the American Rescue Plan.
In other business, Dave Hickman and John Hickman of the HIC Agency provided the commissioners with an update on the health insurance services that the company offers. The commissioners took no action.
Andrew Lehenbauer was appointed to the county’s Planning and Zoning Board from the Liberty Township while Denise Damron was named to the same board as a representative from the South River Township.
Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said that the new fire suppression system has been ordered for the jail. Shinn added that he is waiting for a bid to remove some trees at the jail.
Representatives of NECAC presented a proclamation to Marion County establishing April 2021 as National Community Action Month.