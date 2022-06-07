MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Downing man was injured in a Monday afternoon crash west of Memphis.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Rodney D. Elliott, 63, of Downing, was heading west at 4 p.m. on U.S. 136, one-half mile west of Memphis, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Elliott, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department and Scotland County Ambulance.