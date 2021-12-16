WILLIAMSTOWN, Mo. — A Durham, Mo. driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash.
A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Ryan M. Waterman, 25, of Durham, was heading north on Mo. Route M, about two miles east of Williamstown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 10:50 a.m., the Freightliner went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Waterman was reportedly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Lewis County Ambulance, and the Monticello Fire Department.