PALMYRA, Mo. — Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Aaron A. Bevill, 26, of Ewing, was heading west and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma driven by Russell W. Hallemeyer, 46, of Moberly, was heading east at 4:25 p.m. on Mo. 168, 4 miles west of Palmyra. The patrol said the Chrysler crossed the center line and struck the Toyota.
Hallemeyer was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Bevill was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.