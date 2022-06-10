PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — An Emden man was injured in a roll-over crash near Philadelphia Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford F-150 driven by Theodore F. O'Connor, 71, of Emden, was heading west on Missouri Highway 168, about six miles west of Philadelphia. Around 11 a.m., the Ford went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.
MSHP reported that O'Connor was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Philadelphia Fire Department.