BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — An Eolia man fleeing from police was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Bowling Green.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Harley-Davidson FXDB driven by Lucas R. Benjamin, 39 , of Eolia, was fleeing from police and heading north at 4:12 p.m. on Business 61 at East Champ Clark Drive.
A southbound 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Danielle L. Plier, 30, of Bowling Green, noticed the Harley-Davidson traveling in the wrong direction and turned to the right to avoid it at the same time Benjamin turned to the left, the patrol said, and the front of the Harley-Davidson struck the left front of the Explorer.
Benjamin was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with moderate injuries.