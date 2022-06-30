EOLIA, Mo. — An Eolia woman was injured in a Wednesday night crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by a 15-year-old female from Eolia was heading east at 6 p.m. on Route OO, west of Pike 300, when it traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and overturned before continuing off the left side of the road and striking a fence.
A passenger, Jennifer G. Blackwell, 47, of Eolia, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Both Blackwell and the driver were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.