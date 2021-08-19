PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan's Rodeo returns to the Marion County Fairgrounds in Palmyra this weekend after being shuttered in 2020.
Ethan's Rodeo is held in memory of Ethan Weiman, who battled neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer responsible for 15% of all childhood cancer deaths. The Rodeo serves to honor Ethan's love of all things cowboy while raising money to help in the fight against neuroblastoma.
David Weiman said his family and organizers are excited to bring the Rodeo back in 2021.
"This is such an important event for my family and friends," Weiman said. "We're looking forward to welcoming people back and raising funds for cancer research."
Weiman said since the rodeo is an outdoor event, there won't be additional requirements such as masks, though there will be added hand sanitizing stations and additional cleaning efforts by staff.
"We feel we can do this safely," Weiman said.
Ethan's Rodeo is more than just a name. The weekend event features staples of rodeos, including bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and and roping events. The event is sanctioned by both the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association.
Along with rodeo events, there will be a petting zoo, bounce house, pony rides and full concessions. Vendors on site will include the Butcher Block, Popp'n On Maine, Gengenbacher's Shaved Ice, Pepsi, and Bud Light.
Friday night will see Liz Bentley on stage, while Saturday's music fare opens with Tim Smith from 5 to 7 p.m. before Blacktop South takes the stage for the Saturday concert.
For more information including a schedule of events or to purchase tickets, please visit ethansrodeo.com