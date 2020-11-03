DURHAM, Mo. — A Ewing man was injured in a Monday morning all-terrain vehicle crash south of Durham.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2010 Honda Rancher driven by Paul H. Prigge, 60, of Ewing, was heading west on Mo. 156, one-half mile south of Durham, at 8:50 a.m. The patrol said the driver suffered a medical event and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
Prigge was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Lewis County First Responders.