DURHAM, Mo. — A Ewing man suffered moderate injuries after an all terrain vehicle crash Monday morning in Lewis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Honda Rancher ATV driven by Paul H. Prigge, 60, was heading west at 8:50 a.m. on Mo. 156, a half-mile south of Durham, when he suffered a medical event and the vehicle overturned and ejected him.
Prigge was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment.
Assisting at the scene were the Lewis County Sheriff's Department and Lewis County First Responders.