LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Ewing man was injured in a Wednesday night crash west of LaGrange.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Pontiac Vibe driven by a 16-year-old male from Ewing was heading west at 5:15 p.m. on Route C, 6 miles west of LaGrange, when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2009 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Charles M. Smith, 69, of Ewing.
Smith was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Ambulance, LaGrange Fire Department and R-4 Fire Department.