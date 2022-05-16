ADAIR, Mo. — A father and son from Brashear died in a Saturday morning crash northwest of Adair.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by Charles R. Patchin, 54, of Brashear, was heading north at 9:35 a.m. on Route J, 2 miles northwest of Adair, when it ran off the east side of the road, became airborne and struck a river embankment.
Patchin and a passenger, his father Robert E. Patchin, 80, of Brashear, were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Adair County Coroner Brian Noe at 11:50 a.m. The men were taken to Travis Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown.
The patrol was assisted by the Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Adair County Ambulance.