Festival of Trees brings joy at Kairos Hope house

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Kairos Hope home has been glowing with Christmas joy as their Festival of Trees fundraiser fills six rooms with colorful trees.
The festival is dedicated to providing needed funds for the home so victims of human trafficking, sexual abuse or trauma. Members of the Kairos Hope ministry purchased a home outside of Monroe City in May, but the pandemic put planned fundraising efforts on hold. Founder Eryka Mabus said the Festival of Trees fundraiser grew bigger than she and fellow volunteers expected. The original plans were for local donors to adopt one of 33 trees to decorate for the auction, but the support kept coming.
There are now more than 40 trees set up in the house, donated by community members churches and businesses — local and across the country.
“We have people all the way from Florida, Chicago, locals — we had support all over the place,” Mabus said.
During the two weeks before the open house, people came almost every hour to decorate their individual trees. The home has been open since last Friday, and the display will continue from 3-9:30 p.m. today and Sunday.
“Due to COVID this year, we knew it was hard for a lot of people to come out and look at the trees themselves, however it is Shop Small Week, and we wanted people to be able to buy their trees from us for Christmas, and support us that way,” Mabus said.
Mabus said visitors have been enjoying the experience, and she has said several people peer at the trees in one room, ready to vote before Mabus told them there were five more rooms they could visit.
In addition to the trees which are already decorated, people can contact Kairos Hope with the size they want — they have green and white tree ranging from three feet to nine feet with white or colored lights. Mabus said people can reach out to Kairos Hope, and they will send a picture back of a tree tailored to their request. Mabus stressed how much of an impact the support is making toward the goal of helping people in need.
“It’s been really amazing just to see it all fall into place,” Mabus said. “The right people walk into our doors, the right people hear about us — and we have everything provided when we need it. God has just been so great at making sure we have everything we need — this has gone way faster than expected — which is great because people are needing this service now. The sooner we open, the sooner we can help those who are hurting.”
Trees can be viewed on the Kairos Hope Facebook page, and opportunities to bid are available through Facebook Messenger. Kairos Hope can also be reached by emailing info@kairoshope.org.