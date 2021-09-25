WAYLAND, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash Friday afternoon that sent a Quincy man to the hospital.
According to the report, a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Jeffrey A. Klingele, 60, of Quincy, was heading north at 3:50 p.m. on Missouri 27 about two miles south of Wayland when he experienced a medical emergency. The GMC went off the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail and continuing on across the southbound lane, coming to rest on the shoulder of the highway.
Klingele was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment of moderate injuries. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and the Clark County Ambulance.