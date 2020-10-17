STAFF REPORT
LABELLE, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon fire destroyed a LaBelle home, but the residents escaped without injury.
The Edina Sentinel said emergency personnel from multiple agencies were called at 12:43 p.m. to the fire at 812 Main and found the east side of the trailer home of Alex Murphy, Anthony Clay and their 3-year-old toddler fully engulfed in flames.
High winds fanned the flames, spreading from the east side to the west side of the residence.
The structure was a total loss, the Sentinel said, and the family lost everything they own.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the family may bring donations to the Mount Olive Baptist Church at 412 Main in LaBelle or contact Pastor James Salter at 515-778-3777.