DUNCANS BRIDGE, Mo. — A Monday morning crash on Route J in Monroe County injured five Clarence residents, including three children.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Tessie C. Gorham, 33, of Clarence, was heading east on Route J, just west of Duncans Bridge, at 7:50 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a sign post and bridge abutment and overturned.
A passenger, a 12-year-old boy from Clarence, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, Benjamin E. Gorham, 26, of Clarence, was taken by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.
Gorham and two other passengers — a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy both of Clarence — sought treatment on their own for minor injuries.
All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by Madison Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Macon County EMS.