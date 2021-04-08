ROCHEPORT, Mo. — Wet conditions contributed to a five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Boone County which injured a Hannibal man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Toyota Venza driven by Jerelle Jones, 29, of Columbia, was heading west on Interstate 70 on the Missouri River Bridge at 7:09 a.m. when it hydroplaned and struck the right barrier of the bridge before being struck by a westbound 2019 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Marcos Y. Hernandez, 33, of Haines City, Fla.
The patrol said a westbound 2007 Infinity M35 driven by Logan A. Wojcik, 20, of Hannibal, slowed to avoid the Toyota and was struck in the rear by a 2015 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Andrey N. Sakhanskiy, 57, of Sacramento, Calif. A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor trailer driven by Christopher H. Frasier, 43, of Tiffin, Ohio, then struck the rear of the 2019 Volvo.
Wojcik was taken by private vehicle to University Hospital with minor injuries, and Jones was taken by Cooper County EMS to University Hospital with minor injuries.
All drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.