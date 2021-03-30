WAYLAND, Mo. — A Florida man was injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Clark County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Jeffrey A. Fletcher, 33, of Apopka, Fla., was heading south on Mo. 27 at U.S. 136 at 12:25 p.m. when it struck the rear of a stopped unoccupied 2012 International dump truck providing traffic control.
Fletcher, who was not wearing a seat belt, refused treatment for moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Rural Fire Department and Clark County Ambulance.