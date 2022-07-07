WAYLAND, Mo. — A Florissant man suffered moderate injuries when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel overnight in Clark County.
According to the Missouri State Highway's crash report, a 2001 Lincoln Town Car driven by Randy Owens, 87, of Florissant was heading south on U.S. 61 around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. MSHP reports that Owens fell asleep and ran off the right side of the road about five miles south of Wayland, hitting an embankment.
Owens was noted to have been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by the Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of moderate injuries he suffered from the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Ambulance, and the Wayland Fire Department.