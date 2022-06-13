PALMYRA, Mo. — Four people were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash east of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Michelle R. Beaver, 38, of Hannibal, was heading east at 4:07 p.m. on Mo. 168, 5 miles east of Palmyra, when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went back off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Beaver and two passengers, a 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old male from Hannibal, were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger, Shawna M. Charlton, 20, of Hannibal, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with moderate injuries.
Beaver was not wearing a seat belt, but the passengers were, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department.