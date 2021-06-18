MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a two-car crash Friday evening that sent four people to the hospital.
The MSHP reported that a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Janice R. Kendrick, 66, of Monroe City was eastbound on Missouri Route J about two mile east of Monroe City. The Escape pulled into to the path of a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Caden R. Major, 20, of Hannibal. Both Fords went off the right side of the road following impact.
Alexandria M. Billings, 18, of Hannibal and a 15-year-old Hannibal girl, both passengers of Major, were taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Kendrick and a 15-year-old male passenger in Major’s Ford were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by private vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that none of the occupants that were injured were wearing their seat belts.
MSHP was assisted at the scene by Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe City Fire Department.