PALMYRA, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash north of Palmyra on Tuesday afternoon injured four.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Chevrolet TK driven by Casey S. Hathaway, 18, of Palmyra, was heading north on U.S. 61, 3 miles north of Palmyra, at 1:58 p.m. The patrol said the vehicle crossed the median and struck head-on a southbound 2009 Chevrolet TK driven by Sue A. Downing, 55, of Hannibal.
Downing was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries. Hathaway and a passenger, Amy L. Hathaway, 54, of Palmyra, were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing with moderate injuries, and a second passenger, a 14-year-old male from Palmyra, was taken to Blessing with minor injuries.
All four were wearing seat belts.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and Palmyra Fire Department.