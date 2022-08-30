TAYLOR, Mo. — Four people were injured in a Monday afternoon four-vehicle crash west of Taylor.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Patrick W. McLain, 25, of Maywood, a 2009 Kia Sportage driven by Bona E. Abell, 86, of Durham and a 2004 Buick LeSabre driven by Sandra L. Boone, 59, of Maywood, were heading west at 2:30 p.m. and stopped in a construction zone on Mo. 6, 1 mile west of Taylor. The patrol said a westbound 2010 Ford Edge driven by Courtney R. Cook, 27, of Ewing, struck the Nissan, which struck the Kia which struck the Buick.