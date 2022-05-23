KAHOKA, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Friday night in Kahoka injured four.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by a 17-year-old male from Albia, Iowa, was heading north at 7:06 p.m. at U.S. 136 and Mo. 81 in Kahoka when it failed to yield and traveled into the path of a westbound 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Meghan K. Boley, 27, of Mount Sterling, Iowa.
Boley was taken by private vehicle to Scotland County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Three passengers in the Taurus — a 17-year-old female and 16-year-old female from Memphis and a 16-year-old male from Kahoka — were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County EMS.