CANTON, Mo. — A crash Tuesday afternoon sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford Ranger driven by Susan D. Spurgeon, 71, of Canton was heading south on U.S. 61 about a mile south of Canton around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. The Ford turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a 2022 Lexus driven by Mary A. Sherlock, 59, of Clear Lake, Iowa.