CANTON, Mo. — A crash Tuesday afternoon sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford Ranger driven by Susan D. Spurgeon, 71, of Canton was heading south on U.S. 61 about a mile south of Canton around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. The Ford turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a 2022 Lexus driven by Mary A. Sherlock, 59, of Clear Lake, Iowa.
Both drivers, as well as two passengers in the Lexus, Natalie R. Costello, 18, of Memphis, Tenn. and a 16 year old girl from Clear Lake, Iowa, were taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of minor injuries. The Highway Patrol reported that all four were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
MSHP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Ambulance, Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Lewis County Ambulance, Canton Fire Department, and Canton Police Department.