NEW LONDON, Mo. — Four Louisiana teens were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash north of New London.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1995 Ford Explorer driven by a 17-year-old female of Louisiana was heading north at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 61, just north of New London, when a tire failed and the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
The driver and a 15-year-old male passenger from Louisiana were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. Two other female passengers, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Louisiana, were taken by Survival Flight to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
None of the four were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and New London Fire Department.