NEW LONDON, Mo. — Four Louisiana teens were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash north of New London.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1995 Ford Explorer driven by a 17-year-old female of Louisiana was heading north at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 61, just north of New London, when a tire failed and the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.