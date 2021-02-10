CANTON, Mo. — Four teens were injured in a Tuesday night crash at the north city limits of Canton.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2015 Chrysler 300 driven by a 16-year-old male from Canton was heading south at 11 p.m. on Route B. The patrol said the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and became airborne before hitting the ground, traveling up a levee and becoming airborne again before coming to rest on its wheels.
A passenger, a 17-year-old female from Maywood, was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries. The driver was taken by private vehicle to Blessing with moderate injuries, and two other passengers, a 15-year-old male from Canton and a 17-year-old female from Lewistown, also were taken by private vehicle to Blessing with minor injuries.
None of the four was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Canton Police Department.