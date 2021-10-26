FLINT HILL, Mo. — A four-vehicle crash Monday morning in St. Charles County involving a Bowling Green man injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the vehicles — a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Eric R. Shuford, 33, of Bowling Green; a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Ashlyn P. Langan, 22, of Moscow Mills; a 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Timothy W. Barry, 24, of St. Peters; and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mathew J. Straka, 39, of Troy — were heading south at 6:25 a.m. on U.S. 61, north of McHugh Road.
The patrol said the Nissan and the Dodge slowed and stopped for traffic congestion, but the driver of the Subaru failed to keep a proper lookout. The front of the Subaru struck the rear of the Nissan, which slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree, the patrol said. The left mirror of the Chevrolet struck the Subaru, then the Chevrolet struck the rear of the Dodge and overturned while the Subaru traveled off the left side of the road.
Langan was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance to Mercy St. Louis Hospital with moderate injuries. Her passenger, Erik C. Sherman, 22, of Moscow Mills, was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance to Mercy with serious injuries.