HANNIBAL, Mo. — Police officers with the Anti-Crime Enforcement Unit arrested a Frankford man on Tuesday after seizing drugs and a stolen firearm.
Officers said they saw Nathaniel C. Mueller, 19, of Frankford, standing near the intersection of Hope and South Levering streets in Hannibal with a backpack. A report said Mueller attempted to conceal the backpack in a nearby vehicle as the officers approached but allowed a search. Upon searching Mueller, officers said they found marijuana and marijuana-related paraphernalia. Mueller allowed the officers to search his vehicle where the backpack was located. Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a large amount of marijuana and materials associated with drug distribution. A handgun also was recovered. The handgun was reported stolen from Florissant. Mueller was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
A Marion County warrant was issued for Mueller on Wednesday, charging him with delivery of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon. Mueller’s bond was set at $25,000, and he remains in the Marion County Jail.