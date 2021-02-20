SHELBINA, MO. — A Frankford man was seriously injured in a single-car crash near Shelbina early Saturday morning.
This Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Adam G. Epperson, 38, of Frankford, was traveling south on Mo. 15 in a 2018 Kenworth T680 semi-truck. The truck left the right side of the road about 3.5 miles south of Shelbina at 6:15 a.m., overturning into a ditch. Epperson was not wearing a seat belt.
Epperson was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.