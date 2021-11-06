MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State High Patrol reported a crash Friday evening that sent six people to the hospital.
According to the report, around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kyemichael D Keel, 20, of Anthony, Kan. was heading north on Missouri Route J just east of Monroe City. The Malibu failed to stop at a stop sign for US 36 and was hit in the driver's side by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Nichole D. Smith, 25, of Hannibal.
Smith was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to the Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries sustained in the crash. Keel, along with his passengers Noah A. Howard, 18, and Jordan P. Howard, 19, both of Arcadia, Ind. and passengers in the Equinox, a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year old boy, both from Hannibal, were all taken by ambulance to HRH for treatment of minor injuries.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the Monroe City Fire Department.