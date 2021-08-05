ARBELA, Mo. — A Gorin woman was injured in a Wednesday night crash south of Arbela.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Logan C. Thomas, 23, of Kirksville, was heading west at 6:05 p.m. on Route A at Route E, 1 mile south of Arbela, when it failed to stop at an intersection. The patrol said the Toyota struck a southbound 2013 Nissan Quest driven by Andrea M. Davis, 38, of Gorin, causing the Nissan to run off the right side of the road.
Davis, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department and Scotland County Fire.