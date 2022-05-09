GREENSBURG, Mo. — A Gorin woman was injured in a Friday afternoon crash west of Greensburg.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Sadie T. Snelling, 19, of Baring, was heading east and making a left turn at 2:30 p.m. on Route C, west of Greensburg, when it was struck by a westbound 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Jessica L. Johnson, 28, of Gorin.
Johnson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Knox County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Ambulance, Baring Fire Department and Hurdland Fire Department.