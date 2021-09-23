HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash near Hannibal that send one driver to the hospital.
Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, the patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius, driven by Audreihanna J. Williams, 27, of Monroe City, was heading east on Route MM. The report states that the Prius failed to yield at the intersection with Veterans Road and hit a 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Stanley P. Smith, 69, of Hannibal.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Williams was taken by a private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.