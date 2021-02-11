HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man has been arrested for allegedly causing major damage overnight Wednesday at the Becky Thatcher Diner, 213 N. Third.
Brian A. Griggs, 34, of Hannibal, was arrested on charges of burglary after he was reportedly found lying naked on the floor of the restaurant under insulation from the ceiling.
The Hannibal Police Department alleged that Griggs forced his way into the business and caused major damage.
Despite the major amount of destruction, diner owner Tim Ashby posted a Facebook message promising to reopen. He said damage was extensive to the building and equipment.
The diner will be closed until further notice, Ashby said, promising to start reconstruction as soon as possible. Professional cleanup has started, he said.
Ashby thanked the patrons for faithfully supporting the diner for the past six years.
“It literally broke my heart to see all the destruction to our wonderful facility,” Ashby said, adding “We will be back soon.”
Griggs was initially held in the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold, but bond was later set at $25,000.