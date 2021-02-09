HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday after a foot pursuit with police.
Hannibal police officers were called to the 900 block of Church Street to investigate a burglary report. They said they found Shawn M. Troy, 41, fleeing the scene on foot and gave chase. A police report says Troy was reaching into his pockets as he ran but was tackled to the ground by officers. Once on the ground, Troy continued resisting but was secured without injuries. Hannibal police said they found three small bags of what was believed to be methamphetamine, two small bags of what they believe is cocaine and a used syringe on Troy.
Troy was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
A Marion County warrant was issued for Troy on Monday. He is charged with burglary as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only, and he remains in the Marion County Jail.