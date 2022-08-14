HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department reported the arrest of Joshua E. Rickey on three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.
A warrant was issued Sunday for Rickey, 33, of Hannibal, by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County as a result of an investigation by HPD into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence.
On Saturday, HPD officers along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives went to a residence in the 800 block of Hayward Street to serve a search warrant. When officers arrived, there was no answer at the door, but a subject was seen inside the residence. Officers surrounded the house and a negotiator was able to make contact by phone.
Approximately an hour later, HPD reports that Rickey surrendered to law enforcement without incident. A search of the residence found several explosive devices which were removed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad. The residence was also checked by a BATFE-certified bomb dog along with detectives and bomb squad members.
A search at another location on Orchard Avenue found an additional device, which was also secured by the bomb squad. Rickey was lodged in the Marion County Jail with bond being set by the court at $50,000. The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by BATFE, MSHP, Hannibal Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance, and NECOMM.