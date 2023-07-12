HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces charges in connection with a June incident involving stealing items from a vehicle.
The Hannibal Police Department said the Circuit Court of Marion County charged Travis L. Rickey, 34, of Hannibal, on July 4 with attempted stealing, property damage and resisting arrest.
HPD officers were called at approximately 2:48 p.m.on June 28 to an alleyway in the 2100 block of Broadway for a report of a man, identified as Rickey, attempting to remove items from a parked vehicle. When officers contacted Rickey, he jumped into his vehicle and fled.
On July 3, detectives and the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad went to a residence in the 1000 block of Hayward, were given consent to search for Rickey and located him hiding under a bed. Rickey attempted to flee again but was apprehended.
Rickey was taken to the Marion County Jail and later posted $25,000 bond.