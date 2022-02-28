HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces a drug charge after a search warrant discovered what appears to be a large amount of methamphetamine.
Alexander D. Sherman, 39, was arrested on Thursday after detectives assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of South Locust.
A warrant was issued Friday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County charging Sherman with distribution of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sherman, who also had an active Marion County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, was taken to the Marion County Jail.
The Hannibal Police Department encourages people to report suspicious or drug-related activity by calling 573-221-0987 or online at hannibalpd.com.