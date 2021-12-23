PALMYRA, Mo. — A Hannibal man was injured in a Wednesday night crash south of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Ford F-250 driven by Shawn T. Nichols, 54, of Hannibal, was heading south at 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 at Route F, 2 miles south of Palmyra, when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, became airborne and struck a ditch and several parked utility trailers.
Nichols, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Police Department and Palmyra Fire Department.