WYACONDA, Mo. — A Hannibal man was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash southwest of Wyaconda.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2020 Mazda CX5 driven by Vamshi K. Burugadda, 30, of Canfield, Ohio, was heading north at 1 p.m. on County Road 111, 3 miles southwest of Wyaconda, when it crossed the center of the road, struck nearly head-on a southbound 2012 GMC Express driven by Ronald D. Griffith, 32, of Hannibal, and overturned.
Griffith, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department and Gorin First Responders.