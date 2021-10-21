HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was injured in a Wednesday night crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Laverne H. Alexander, 91, of Hannibal, was heading south at 5:15 p.m. on Route O, 2 miles south of Hannibal, when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Alexander, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.