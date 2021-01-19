PERRY, Mo. — A Monday night crash south of Perry injured a Hannibal man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2001 Kia Sportage driven by Jerry A. Boyd, 51, of Hannibal, was heading north on Mo. 19, 6 miles south of Perry, at 11:40 p.m. when it slid off the right side of the road while traveling too fast for conditions and overturned multiple times.
Boyd, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by Ralls County First Responders and Ralls County Ambulance.