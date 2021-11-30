PERRY, Mo. — A Hannibal man was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Mo.19, about three miles south of Perry.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Melvin L. Hesel, 55, of Hannibal was killed when he was hit by a 2014 Volvo semitrailer driven by Mohamed A. Abdulrazik, 41, of Euless, Texas. The Volvo was heading north on Mo. 19 around 5:15 a.m. when the truck hit Hesel who was kneeling in the northbound lane
Ralls County Coroner Robert VanWinkle pronounced Hesel dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Perry Fire Department and the Ralls County Ambulance and Sheriff's Department.