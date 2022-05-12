MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Hannibal man was seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash north of Monroe City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Freightliner driven by Darren L. Gibbons, 34, of Hannibal, was heading north at 3:45 p.m. on Route Z, 6 miles north of Monroe City, when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Gibbons was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. A passenger, Alexander J. Huffman, 21, of Quincy, Ill., was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Neither man was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Ambulance and Monroe City Fire Department.