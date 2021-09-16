SAVERTON, Mo. — A Hannibal man was seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash south of Saverton.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail driven by James K. Foster, 55, of Hannibal, was heading east at 3:50 p.m. on Route E, ½ mile south of Saverton, when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Foster was taken by Survival Flight to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County Ambulance and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.